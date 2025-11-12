Budanov Briefs Zelensky On Russia's Plans For First Half Of 2026

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A report was delivered by Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. Many details remain classified. Among the points that can be shared publicly, Kyrylo reported on the available intelligence regarding Russia's plans for the first half of next year, as well as on key aspects of the geopolitical situation around Ukraine. We are tracking Russia's connections in key regions of the world and restricting them," Zelensky said.

Russia seeks to cause complete power outage in Ukraine – Budanov

He added that the briefing also covered military intelligence operations in coordination with other forces.

"I gave instructions to carry out certain measures in Ukraine's interests," Zelensky said.

Earlier today, Zelensky also received a briefing from Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko. Following that report, the president stated that Russia was expected to lose at least $37 billion in budgetary oil and gas revenues this year.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine