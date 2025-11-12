Syrskyi In Pokrovsk Sector: 7.4 Square Kilometers Cleared Of Enemy Saboteurs Over Past Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Syrskyi said this in a Facebook post following his visit to the Pokrovsk front, Ukrinform reports.

"Stabilizing the situation in the Pokrovsko-Myrnohrad operation area depends on the level of coordination and cohesion among military command bodies, units, and subunits involved in combat missions. To address this, I conducted a visit to the Pokrovsk sector. Together with commanders, we focused on evaluating the results of previously assigned tasks and planned further actions," the post reads.

According to Syrskyi, the Pokrovsk sector remains key in the context of Russian offensives. It sees the highest number of daily enemy assault actions and hosts a significant portion of Russian forces operating on Ukrainian territory. The enemy is attempting to take advantage of difficult weather conditions.

"Our primary tasks remain the gradual securing of designated areas, maintaining and protecting existing logistical routes, and organizing additional routes to ensure timely support for our defenders and uninterrupted evacuation of the wounded. On the approaches to and within urban areas, combat with small enemy assault groups continues, and occasionally light enemy equipment is destroyed," Syrskyi said.

He stressed that Ukrainian Defense Forces personnel are doing everything to prevent enemy movement and entrenchment.

Search and elimination operations are also ongoing in the adjacent Ocheretyne sector. Over the past seven days, as a result of reconnaissance and strike operations, 7.4 square kilometers have been cleared of enemy saboteurs in the Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

"There is no question of Russian control over the city of Pokrovsk or the operational encirclement of Ukrainian Defense Forces units," Syrskyi said.

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces / Facebook