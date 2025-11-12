Swiss Government Submitted Updated Free Trade Agreement With Ukraine To Parliament

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the Swiss government's website.

"On November 12, 2025, the Federal Council of Switzerland approved a message (Botschaft) to parliament on the updated Free Trade Agreement between the EFTA (European Free Trade Association) states and Ukraine. With this agreement, Switzerland is demonstrating its solidarity with Ukraine at a critical time and at the same time strengthening its competitiveness in the Ukrainian market," the statement said.

It is noted that the updated agreement includes new sections on e-commerce, sustainable development, small and medium-sized enterprises, and technical cooperation, and provides, in particular, for the abolition of customs duties on almost all Swiss goods (99.9%).

The Federal Council emphasized that Switzerland continues to support Ukraine through development programs, humanitarian initiatives, and reconstruction projects, in particular through an agreement on the country's recovery, which is currently in the consultation phase.

The parliament is expected to consider the document in its spring or summer session in 2026, and the agreement could enter into force in early 2027.

As reported by Ukrinform, in April, Ukraine signed an updated agreement with the countries of the European Free Trade Association (Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein), which will simplify procedures for trade, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, public procurement, technical cooperation, and intellectual property protection.

Photo: Stephen Leonardi / Rexels