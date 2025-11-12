Former Prm Of Moldova: Moving Towards EU With Ukraine As One Team

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by former Moldovan Prime Minister Nataliia Gavrilita.

"We believe that the expansion of the European Union is in the best interests of the EU. And, obviously, expansion to the east is very much in the interests of the EU, as it ensures border security, security, and peace on the European continent. Ukraine, as we know, plays an extremely important role in ensuring Europe's security at the moment," Gavrilita said.

On the other hand, she added, European integration will contribute to the security and well-being of our people.

The politician stressed that Moldova believes it is very important to work together“as one team” and expressed confidence that the governments of the two countries are working together, synchronizing their steps on the path to the EU. In particular, it is necessary to exert pressure together to ensure the opening of negotiations.

At the same time, Gavrilita did not rule out that when countries feel they can move forward on some sections of the negotiation process in parallel, this is entirely possible, but it is not the main issue at the moment.

The politician also stressed that not only Moldova and Ukraine, but Moldova, Ukraine, and the European Union must work together to understand how to ensure the integration of both countries into the EU.

At the same time, she noted that the process of European integration, based on“merits,” is a technical process, but ultimately,“it is a political and geopolitical process that also involves elements of public policy.”

Gavrilita expressed her hope that the decision to open negotiations would be taken for Moldova and Ukraine as soon as possible.

Natalia Gavrilita took part in the international conference“Geopolitical Turning Point? – Ukraine and the Future of the EU,” organized on November 12 in Berlin by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and the Liberale Moderne think tank.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 4, the European Commission adopted the annual Enlargement Package, which provides a comprehensive assessment of the progress made by Ukraine and other“enlargement partners” over the past 12 months. The European Commission emphasized that Ukraine has fulfilled the conditions necessary to open clusters 1 (fundamentals), 6 (external relations), and 2 (internal market).

Ukraine is expected to fulfill the conditions for opening the remaining three clusters and will work to ensure that the European Council is able to open all clusters by the end of the year.