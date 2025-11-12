Russians Attacked Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region During Day, One Man Injured
The invaders struck the Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones. They targeted the city of Nikopol and the communities of Pokrovsk, Myrivsk, and Marhanets.
As a result of the enemy attack, a lyceum, a gas station, a shopping pavilion, two multi-story buildings and the same number of private houses, a farm building, a truck, and a power line were damaged. A 56-year-old man was injured, and doctors assess his condition as serious.Read also: Russians urgently redeploy forces to Pokrovsk - partisans
The enemy also attacked the Vasylkiv community in the Synelnykovo district with drones, causing a fire and damaging infrastructure, eight private homes, and a car.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of November 12, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol, Synelnykovo, and Pavlohrad districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. A number of damages were recorded. As a result of a drone attack on the Vasylkiv community in the Synelnykovo district, a 47-year-old man was kille.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment