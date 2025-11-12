Umerov Discussed Prisoner Exchanges And Defense Cooperation In Turkey

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Umerov reported this in Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, I had meetings with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Head of the National Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin, and Foreign Policy Advisor to President Erdogan Akif Çağatay Kılıç,” he wrote.

According to the NSDC Secretary, two key areas were discussed during the talks: prisoner exchanges and cooperation in the field of security and defense.

“The issue of exchanges is among the top priorities. Ukraine continues to do everything possible to ensure that each of our citizens returns home. We have the support of Turkey, a partner that has helped us many times in the most difficult moments,” Umerov said.

Turkish military aircraft crashes on Azerbaijan–Georgia border

He added that the parties separately discussed the issue of deepening defense cooperation, in particular joint projects, production, and technologies.

“We are continuing to work to bring our people back and strengthen our common security,” the NSDC secretary concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov arrived in the Turkish capital to unblock the issue of prisoner exchange.

Photo: Facebook / Rustem Umerov