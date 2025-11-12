Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sybiha, Rubio Discuss Battlefield Situation During G7 Meeting

2025-11-12 03:14:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sybiha wrote about this on social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

He once again emphasized that Ukraine values the peace efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump and the "very effective energy sanctions against Russia."

"We need to continue to increase the cost of war for Putin and his regime, forcing Russia to end the war. I also provided an update on the current battlefield situation, peace efforts, and our concrete priorities to strengthen Ukraine's defense and energy resilience," Sybiha wrote.

At the same time, Rubio noted that during his meeting with Sybiha and G7 colleagues, they discussed "ways to strengthen Ukraine's defense and find an end to this bloody conflict."

"The United States remains steadfast in working with our partners to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy and engage directly with Ukraine for a durable and lasting peace," Rubio wrote on X.

As Ukrinform reported, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is on a visit to Canada, where he is taking part in the meeting of the foreign ministers of the G7 countries at the invitation of his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand.

Photo: Andrii Sybiha / X

UkrinForm

