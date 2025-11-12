Zelensky Thanks Canada For New Sanctions Against Russia's Drone Program And Shadow Fleet
"A strong step aligned with UA's priorities and G7 unity. Russia factors in only pressure and adopted sanctions are a real investment in peace," Zelensky emphasized.
He also noted the importance of further restrictions on the trade of Russian energy resources and stressed that the world must completely deprive Moscow of the sources of income that finance its aggression against Ukraine.Read also: EU, Canada agree on continued support for Ukraine
As Ukrinform reported, Canada considers strengthening support for Ukraine one of the key priorities of its G7 presidency this year.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment