Zelensky Thanks Canada For New Sanctions Against Russia's Drone Program And Shadow Fleet

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A strong step aligned with UA's priorities and G7 unity. Russia factors in only pressure and adopted sanctions are a real investment in peace," Zelensky emphasized.

He also noted the importance of further restrictions on the trade of Russian energy resources and stressed that the world must completely deprive Moscow of the sources of income that finance its aggression against Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, Canada considers strengthening support for Ukraine one of the key priorities of its G7 presidency this year.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine