Azerbaijani Army Inaugurates Medical Training Course For Special Forces (PHOTO)
During the ceremony, which was also attended by international specialists, the memory of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland was observed with a minute of silence.
Special Forces Commander Major General Alakbar Jahangirov congratulated the participants on behalf of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense on 12 November-Constitution Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan-and wished them success in their education.
The event noted that the main objective of the course is to improve the skills of Special Forces personnel in providing first aid to the wounded on the battlefield, as well as in medical evacuation and the organization of medical services under combat conditions.
Following the opening ceremony, living facilities for personnel, educational premises, and the modern medical equipment to be used during the training process were viewed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment