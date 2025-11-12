Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Army Inaugurates Medical Training Course For Special Forces (PHOTO)


2025-11-12 03:14:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12.​ The opening ceremony of the Special Medical Training Course for personnel of the Special Forces was held at the Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

During the ceremony, which was also attended by international specialists, the memory of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland was observed with a minute of silence.

Special Forces Commander Major General Alakbar Jahangirov congratulated the participants on behalf of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense on 12 November-Constitution Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan-and wished them success in their education.

The event noted that the main objective of the course is to improve the skills of Special Forces personnel in providing first aid to the wounded on the battlefield, as well as in medical evacuation and the organization of medical services under combat conditions.

Following the opening ceremony, living facilities for personnel, educational premises, and the modern medical equipment to be used during the training process were viewed.

Trend News Agency

