Egyptian Capital Celebrates Azerbaijan's Victory Quinquennial And State Flag Day (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Victory Day and State Flag Day were commemorated in Egypt's Cairo with a cultural and diplomatic event, Trend reports, citing the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The event, organized by the Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, opened with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Egypt, followed by a moment of silence in honor of Azerbaijani soldiers who died defending the country's territorial integrity.

Seymur Nasirov, Chairman of the Friendship Society's Board, said that Victory Day is“written in golden letters in our nation's history and a source of pride for all of us.” He praised the Azerbaijani Armed Forces for their historic success during the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief President Ilham Aliyev and emphasized the Society's role in promoting cultural, historical, and scientific ties between the two countries.

Elkhan Polukhov, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Egypt, described November 8, 2020, as a sacred day for the nation, recalling the Azerbaijani army's symbolic raising of the national flag over Shusha and the full restoration of state sovereignty in September 2023. He noted that despite significant challenges during the Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani people achieved victory through the firm leadership and determination of President Ilham Aliyev.

Elnur Mustafayev, a researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies named after academician Ziya Bunyadov of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, highlighted the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation five years ago as a major historical achievement for a nation that had lost lands for two centuries.

The event concluded with students reciting Azerbaijani poetry and attendees enjoying traditional Azerbaijani cuisine, celebrating the country's heritage and national unity.