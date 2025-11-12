Azerbaijan Kicks Off Design Phase For Its Kalbajar's Istisu Settlement
According to the portal, the district's Restoration, Construction, and Management Service has completed preliminary work for the project and awarded the contract to Kooplayihe-AHB, which will lead the settlement's design. The company has received 836,620 manat ($492,085) for the work.
Kooplayihe-AHB was registered in 2010 with a charter capital of 1,000 manat ($588.1). The firm is legally represented by Huseyn Khalilov.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment