Türkiye Hosts Families Of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War Martyrs And Veterans (PHOTO)

Türkiye Hosts Families Of Azerbaijan's Patriotic War Martyrs And Veterans (PHOTO)
The initiative was organized by the committee, with support from the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund, the YAŞAT Fund, the Gaziosmanpaşa District Governorate of Istanbul, and the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Friendship Associations Federation (TADEF).
The program coincided with the 5th anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War, bringing the children of martyrs and veterans to Istanbul to strengthen friendship between Azerbaijani and Turkish youth, support their social integration and moral development, and promote shared historical and cultural values.
During the visit, participants attended a memorial ceremony for Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, and an event at the Saint Anil Kaan Aybek Secondary School dedicated to martyrs. They also visited the Gaziosmanpaşa District Governorate and met with Governor İskender Yönden to discuss ways to further develop brotherly relations between the two countries.
Over the course of their five-day visit, the participants will tour Istanbul's historic sites, museums, and monuments, and take part in meetings aimed at fostering intercultural dialogue and friendship between Azerbaijani and Turkish youth.
