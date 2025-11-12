Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Karateka Wins Gold At Islamic Solidarity Games

2025-11-12 03:14:24
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12.​ Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretska claimed victory at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after reaching the final match, Trend reports.

Competing in the 68-kilogram weight category, Zaretska faced Turkish athlete Eda Eltamur in the decisive bout and emerged victorious with a score of 5-3, securing her third title at the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Earlier, Azerbaijani athletes Medina Sadigova in the 55-kilogram category and Roman Heydarov in kata events also earned bronze medals.

Trend News Agency

