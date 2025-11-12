Jordan Joins 41St Session Of Council Of Arab Ministers Of Justice

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, November 12 (Petra) – Jordan's Permanent Representative to the Arab League Amjad Adaileh headed the Jordanian delegation participating in the forty-first session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Justice, held Wednesday at the League's offices in Cairo.Adaileh represented the Minister of Justice, Bassam Talhouni, at the session, which began with Saudi Arabia handing over the presidency to Sudan. Abdullah Darf, Sudan's Minister of Justice, assumed the presidency of the new session.Jordan is regarded as one of the most active countries within the Arab judicial cooperation framework, recognised for its commitment to the rule of law, justice, judicial independence and integrity.Jordan contributes to strengthening justice mechanisms and exchanging expertise in this vital field.The session comes amid efforts to enhance joint Arab cooperation in judicial affairs and strengthen mechanisms that serve Arab causes and promote justice across regional and international platforms.The Council discussed several key items on its agenda, including the activation of Arab agreements on combating terrorism such as the Arab Convention for the Suppression of Terrorism and its implementation mechanism, the Arab Convention on Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing and the Arab Convention on Combating Information Technology Crimes.Deliberations covered the implementation of resolutions related to the Arab Convention against Corruption, the draft Arab Convention on the Status of Refugees and the Arab Convention on the Protection of Personal Data.The Council reviewed draft Arab model laws, including those on preventing hate speech, protecting and assisting displaced persons and protecting children from recruitment into armed conflicts as well as updates to the model Arab law on combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.On the sidelines of the session, the Council honoured the Director of the Jordanian Judicial Institute, Nashaat Akhras, with the Arab Judicial Training Excellence Shield, in recognition of the Institute's outstanding efforts in developing judicial training programmes and enhancing legal competencies in Jordan and across the Arab world.The recognition crowns the achievements of the Jordanian Judicial Institute, one of the region's leading institutions in judicial training and capacity-building, serving as a model for developing legal and judicial expertise in line with the highest professional standards.