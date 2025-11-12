Sudanese Ambassador: The Government Is Confronting A Rebellion By The Rapid Support Militia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 12 (Petra) – Sudan's Ambassador to Jordan, Hassan Siwar Al Dahab, stated that the Sudanese government is confronting a rebellion by the rapid support militia, which, he said, has sought to seize power by force since April 23, 2023.Speaking at a press conference held Wednesday to discuss the latest developments in Sudan particularly in the city of El Fasher Siwar Al Dahab noted that the militia has received regional and international support, including advanced weaponry and the recruitment of mercenaries.He said the support has prolonged the conflict and emboldened the "militia to commit heinous massacres" against civilians in cities such as El Geneina, El Fasher and Hilaliya.He highlighted the steadfastness of the Sudanese Armed Forces in confronting the militia, noting that the army controls several states, while the militia continues to use "unethical tactics," including drone attacks targeting civilian areas and infrastructure.He said that the conflict has caused severe humanitarian deterioration, including food shortages in besieged areas.He stressed that, despite the challenges, the Sudanese government continues to work with its partners to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, even as the militia leadership blocks relief convoys and attacks aid routes.Regarding peace efforts, Siwar Al Dahab said the government is committed to the Jeddah Agreement and expressed reservations about the Quartet Initiative, emphasising that the government insists on participating in any negotiations related to the conflict.He said Khartoum demands that any initiative include the full withdrawal of the rapid support militia from civilian areas, the disarmament and encampment of its fighters and an end to attacks on civilians.The ambassador reiterated that the government rejects any form of equivalence between the legitimate state and the rebel militia, and maintains reservations about some of the Quartet's member parties.He said that Sudan welcomed the U.S. initiative for a truce, provided it prevents the militia from continuing its military mobilisation.He underscored that any lasting solution must follow a security settlement, paving the way for a civilian-led political process, comprehensive peace negotiations and a democratic transition that ensures the unity and sovereignty of Sudan.