Armed Forces Evacuate 16Th Batch Of Sick Children From Gaza For Treatment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 12 (Petra) -- The Jordanian Armed Forces evacuated on Wednesday the sixteenth batch of sick children from Gaza, which included (9) patients and (16) companions, as part of the "Jordanian Medical Corridor" initiative.The initiative came under royal directives, in support of the Palestinian people and to alleviate their suffering as a result of the ongoing aggression against the Strip.Sick children will undergo treatment in Jordanian hospitals, in coordination with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO), as part of the ongoing medical and humanitarian efforts made by the Jordanian Armed Forces to provide health care and medical support to Palestinians in Gaza.The total number of people evacuated since the start of the initiative last March has risen to (1,446) people from the Gaza Strip, including (387) patients and (1,059) companions.They were transported by land and air via a number of flights to receive the necessary treatment and medical care within the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and in a number of other countries, in a step that reflects the cooperation in response to the royal initiative aimed at supporting the Palestinian people.