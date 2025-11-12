Seeing Reading Differently: How Alexandra Spichtig, Ph.D., Is Redefining Literacy Through Vision Science And Bringing It To Life In Her Award-Winning Book, Ahoy! A Pirate Goes To See!

MENAFN - GetNews) In Ahoy! A Pirate Goes to See!, Dr. Alexandra Spichtig draws on more than 20 years of research in reading and vision science to highlight how visual challenges can contribute to learning struggles-and how awareness can transform a child's educational experience.







Alexandra Spichtig, Ph.D., is an internationally recognized reading researcher whose work is helping reshape how educators understand how children learn to read. A former elementary school teacher turned innovator, she has spent more than two decades studying how eye movement behavior and visual skills influence reading fluency, comprehension, and motivation. Her research has been published in leading academic journals and presented at major conferences, including the European Conference on Eye Movements, the Society for the Scientific Study of Reading, the American Educational Research Association, and the World Education Research Association.

As Co-Founder and CEO of the Stanford Taylor Foundation and former Chief Research Officer at Reading Plus, Dr. Spichtig has led innovative initiatives that translate scientific insights into effective instructional tools for educators and students worldwide. Deeply passionate about empowering all learners, she continues to champion a broader understanding of how visual and perceptual skills influence reading, learning, and lifelong success.

Her award-winning children's book, Ahoy! A Pirate Goes to See!-recipient of the Mom's Choice Award-brings her research to life through story. This one-on-one interview shares Alexandra's background and experience writing the book.

Tell us about Ahoy! A Pirate Goes To See!

Ahoy! A Pirate Goes to See! is a heartwarming adventure that helps children understand that reading isn't just about words-it's also about how the eyes and brain work together to make sense of them.

The story follows Max, a spirited second grader who loves pirates, treasure, and his loyal parrot, Coco. But reading doesn't come easily to Max. Letters seem to dance, and words drift away like sinking treasure. Just when he begins to doubt his smarts, Max meets Dr. Costa, a wise vision specialist who discovers that his eyes aren't working together as a proper pirate crew should.

With a pirate patch, courage, and plenty of imagination, Max sets out to train his“pirate eyes” and reclaim his confidence. Joined by his sister, Coach Gina, and trusty First Mate Coco, he learns that the real treasure isn't gold-it's believing in yourself.

The book is both fun and empowering. It reminds children that every learner can chart their own course to success once they understand their challenges.

What inspired you to write Ahoy! A Pirate Goes To See!

Over the course of my career, I've watched many bright, curious students begin to lose confidence as reading became harder for them. They often concluded they weren't smart enough-when, in fact, something more subtle was happening: their eyes weren't working together efficiently.

My research revealed that a significant number of struggling readers are held back by underdeveloped visual skills, which can lead to inefficient reading habits. Because these children often pass standard vision screenings, their challenges remain hidden and unaddressed-leaving them frustrated and misunderstood.

I wanted to change that narrative. Ahoy! A Pirate Goes to See! was written to give children a way to describe what they experience and to help parents and teachers recognize when a deeper visual issue might be at play. My hope is that Max's story opens conversations, builds understanding, and helps children receive the right support early-so they can rediscover the joy and adventure of reading.

How did your background and experience influence your writing?

My work in education and reading research has shown me that even with strong instruction and dedicated effort, some students continue to struggle with reading because their eyes may not be working together efficiently when processing print. When foundational visual skills are underdeveloped, even excellent instruction can't fully do what it's designed to do-because students are working harder to see than to read.

Although so much of classroom learning depends on visual input, typical school screenings only test how clearly a child can see at a distance. They rarely assess functional visual skills-like visual attention, eye-movement control, accommodation, or eye teaming-all of which are essential for fluent reading and comprehension.

When these skills aren't fully developed during the early“learning-to-read” years, students may form inefficient reading habits that persist long after their visual skills mature. Recognizing and strengthening these skills early can make a profound difference. Writing Ahoy! A Pirate Goes to See! was my way of translating years of research into a story that helps children and adults alike understand this often-overlooked piece of the literacy puzzle.

What is one message you would like readers to remember?

I want every reader-child, parent, or educator-to know that struggling with reading doesn't mean a child isn't smart, capable, or motivated. Sometimes the difficulty lies in how the eyes and brain coordinate, not in the child's effort or intelligence.

Through Max's journey, I hope readers feel a sense of empathy and encouragement. When challenges are understood, they can be addressed-and when they're addressed, growth happens: confidence returns, curiosity awakens, and the joy of learning has space to flourish.

Purchasing the Book

Ahoy! A pirate goes to see! has received positive reviews from well-known literary organizations, authors, and reviewers around the world. Book Excellence writes,"With warmth and imagination, Ahoy! A Pirate Goes to See! helps children feel seen, parents feel supported, and teachers gain new understanding behind an often-overlooked contributing factor of reading difficulties. A true treasure for classrooms and family bookshelves alike." In addition, an Amazon Reviewer writes,"I would highly recommend this book to every reading teacher and parent that has experienced the heartache of watching a child struggle with reading and what it does to their self-esteem. Thank you, Alexandra, for sharing such an important message with the world."

