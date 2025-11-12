Praiseone Goes Up For Auction 100% Of Proceeds To Fuel Utah Revival

MENAFN - GetNews)



"There is only "ONE"..."“Acquire a major Christian brand-and simultaneously support a ministry in its mission.”

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES - November 12, 2025 - The silent owner of PraiseOne has been moved to act on faith - donating every dollar from the domain's auction to support what he describes as a powerful move of God unfolding in Utah. The revival, centered in a church fittingly named Revival City, has become the site of a genuine spiritual awakening.

Why PraiseOne Matters

PraiseOne is a rare, premium faith based domain with deep spiritual meaning and limitless brand potential. Built around the powerful idea of“praising One God,” it carries both simplicity and purpose - making it ideal for a Christian radio station, worship ministry, church network, or global faith platform. Easy to remember, easy to share, and rich with message, PraiseOne is more than a name - it's a calling. One hundred percent of the proceeds from this auction will be donated to fuel the ongoing revival movement in Utah.

All proceeds from the auction will go directly to Revival City in Utah, where a genuine revival movement is unfolding. To make it easy for others to support the cause, PraiseOne has been temporarily pointed to a short video sharing Revival City's story - inviting anyone who feels led to give, whether or not they wish to bid on the domain itself.

Place Your Bid on PraiseOne

You can now place a bid on PraiseOne at NotaFee.

Unlike other marketplaces, NotaFee charges no commissions or fees, which means the church will receive literally 100% of the sale.