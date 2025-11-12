2025 American Consumer Awards 'Restaurants' Category Phase 3 Results Announced By American Consumer Assessment Inc.

The Phase 3 results of the 2025 American Consumer Awards – Restaurants Category have been announced by American Consumer Assessment Inc. (ACA) for California, Texas, and New York.

These awards aim to uphold consumers' fundamental rights by sharing results derived from consumer evaluations, providing objective and valuable information, and promoting qualitative improvements in consumers' daily lives.

Preliminary research for the 2025 Restaurants category was conducted January–June 2025. Based on this process, American Consumer Assessment Inc. identified top-performing candidates and invited them to proceed in multiple phases on a rolling schedule. From the preliminary pool, the top 26.11% in California, 25.93% in Texas, and 26.89% in New York were selected and guided through phase-specific steps.

The evaluation that concluded Phase 3 was conducted September 4–November 10, 2025. Following this process, American Consumer Assessment Inc. hereby announces the official Phase 3 awardees as listed below.

BONSAII Tapas & Wine Bar

Joe's Italian Restaurant (1601 S Bryant Blvd)

La Lupita Taco Restaurant

Poke & More (2292 E Carson St)

Tatsumi

VIDA steakhouse NYC

A spokesperson for American Consumer Assessment Inc. said,“The 2025 American Consumer Awards are grounded in evaluations from real consumers, and we hope these results provide trustworthy information for consumers and contribute to the growth of the restaurant industry. We also believe that these assessments will encourage businesses to prioritize customer satisfaction and continue delivering exceptional service. In addition, the evaluation scope will be expanded to include additional states.”

American Consumer Assessment Inc. conducts professional evaluations and consumer research across industries to inform the public and promote consumer rights, including the rights to be informed and to be heard.