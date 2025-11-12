FOSHAN TIANCAI ALUMINUM CO. LTD. At Inter Auto Mechanical 2025 In Moscow

MENAFN - GetNews)The 2025 Russia International Automotive Parts Exhibition (Inter Auto Mechanical) concluded successfully at Moscow's Crocus Expo International Exhibition Center from August 19 to 22. The event attracted automotive parts manufacturers, distributors, and industry experts worldwide to explore the latest developments and technological innovations in the automotive sector. Our booth No. is 8-717, and we got a good feedback from the visitors to our booth. Some clients even bought our samples and want place trial order from us.

As Russia's largest professional automotive industry exhibition, Inter Auto Mechanical focused on auto parts, maintenance equipment, and new energy technologies, enjoying high international reputation. Chinese companies played a prominent role, accounting for 20-25% of exhibitors. Brands like Tiejiangjun (a leading automotive electronics manufacturer) and KUS showcased cutting-edge products, including TPMS, integrated safety systems, LED matrix lenses, and laser headlights. Sichuan(Bawanglong International) also impressed with its comprehensive manufacturing capabilities and cost-effective vehicle solutions.

The exhibition featured over 1,500 exhibitors and 30,000 professional visitors, facilitating deep technical exchanges and partnerships. Chinese exhibitors reported enthusiastic responses, with numerous on-site orders and collaboration intentions, highlighting the growing influence of Chinese-made auto parts in the Russian and global markets.

The event underscored the potential of Sino-Russian cooperation in the automotive supply chain, driven by rising demand for Chinese components in Russia. Inter Auto Mechanical 2026 is scheduled for August next year in Moscow. We are sure we will attend the fair in 2026, as it is really a good chance to let us products familiar with Russia market.













