FOSHAN TIANCAI ALUMINUM CO. LTD. At Inter Auto Mechanical 2025 In Moscow
As Russia's largest professional automotive industry exhibition, Inter Auto Mechanical focused on auto parts, maintenance equipment, and new energy technologies, enjoying high international reputation. Chinese companies played a prominent role, accounting for 20-25% of exhibitors. Brands like Tiejiangjun (a leading automotive electronics manufacturer) and KUS showcased cutting-edge products, including TPMS, integrated safety systems, LED matrix lenses, and laser headlights. Sichuan(Bawanglong International) also impressed with its comprehensive manufacturing capabilities and cost-effective vehicle solutions.
The exhibition featured over 1,500 exhibitors and 30,000 professional visitors, facilitating deep technical exchanges and partnerships. Chinese exhibitors reported enthusiastic responses, with numerous on-site orders and collaboration intentions, highlighting the growing influence of Chinese-made auto parts in the Russian and global markets.
The event underscored the potential of Sino-Russian cooperation in the automotive supply chain, driven by rising demand for Chinese components in Russia. Inter Auto Mechanical 2026 is scheduled for August next year in Moscow. We are sure we will attend the fair in 2026, as it is really a good chance to let us products familiar with Russia market.
