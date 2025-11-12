Celebrate The Holidays With Tayybeh's Syrian-Inspired Holiday Catering In Vancouver

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Tayybeh Logo"Tayybeh, a Syrian restaurant in Kitsilano, Vancouver, has launched its festive holiday catering menu. Perfect for home dinners, office parties, and community gatherings, the halal-friendly menu features dishes like turkey and gravy, roast potatoes, and orange blossom milk pudding.

VANCOUVER, BC - This holiday season, Tayybeh invites Vancouverites to share in the warmth and flavour of authentic Syrian cuisine with a new holiday catering menu available for families, workplaces, and festive gatherings across the city.

Prepared in Kitsilano, Vancouver, Tayybeh's holiday catering blends tradition and comfort, offering a full halal-friendly menu that brings people together over food that's rich in story and taste. Whether for a cozy home holiday dinner, a lively corporate holiday party, or a holiday celebration with friends, Tayybeh's dishes are made from scratch with care by a team of newcomer Syrian women chefs.

The Holiday Menu includes:

Holiday Turkey: Tender, juicy turkey marinated in Tayybeh's signature spice blend, roasted to perfection. (Halal, gluten-free, nut-free)

Homemade Gravy Sauce

Cucumber Yogurt Salad: Whipped yogurt with cucumber, mint, and garlic. (Vegetarian, gluten-free, nut-free)

Crispy Cauliflower: Golden, crispy bites drizzled with pomegranate molasses. (Vegan, gluten-free, nut-free)

Roast Potatoes: Oven-roasted spiced potato wedges. (Vegan, gluten-free, nut-free)

Freekeh Pilaf: Fragrant, slow-cooked pilaf with toasted nuts and herbs. (Vegan)

Orange Blossom Milk Pudding: A light, aromatic pudding infused with orange zest and topped with pistachios. (Vegetarian, gluten-free, nut-free)



Starting at $35 per person with a 10-person minimum, Tayybeh's holiday party catering is ideal for offices, corporate teams, and anyone looking to bring something different and deeply meaningful to the table. Each dish celebrates the flavours of Syria while offering inclusive options for vegan, vegetarian, halal, and gluten-free catering enjoyment.

About Tayybeh

In addition to catering and restaurant dining, Tayybeh offers delivery, takeout, Middle Eastern brunch, high tea and community events that bring people together through the power of food and culture. Families, groups, and organizations are also invited to contact Tayybeh about event space rentals for parties, private gatherings and meetings, community events and other special occasions.

Tayybeh continues to be recognized as one of Vancouver's top Syrian restaurants, known for its vibrant catering services and its mission to empower newcomer women through meaningful employment and cultural connection.

Orders can be placed directly through Tayybeh's website or by calling 236-471-6257.

Contact:

Tayybeh Restaurant & Catering

2836 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC

