Labelexpo Europe 2025 Industry Trends And Best Practices

MENAFN - GetNews) Andy Thomas-Emans, Strategic Director of Labelexpo, the global label printing exhibition series, commented:“Labelexpo Europe 2025's move to Barcelona is a significant milestone in its 45-year history. Record-breaking exhibition space and visitor numbers demonstrate the industry's strong momentum and confirm the global appeal of the new location.

We are particularly pleased to see the substantial increase in international participation, especially the enthusiastic participation of visitors from the Americas, which fully reflects our commitment to creating a truly global platform for the label and packaging printing industry. At the same time, the exhibition showcases the industry's active exploration of the integration of automation, sustainability, and artificial intelligence. All of this demonstrates that this dynamic field continues to evolve and innovate.” "A Platform for New Technology Launches" This year's Labelexpo Europe focused on automation and sustainability, becoming a significant incubator for related innovations.

In the fields of flexographic, digital, and hybrid printing, automation, cloud-based network integration, and AI-driven breakthroughs in machines and user interfaces formed the core themes. The launch of numerous new digital printing equipment provided strong momentum for the digital transformation of printing companies and will also help suppliers and the industry grow together.

James Steptoe, Technical Director of Troika Systems, shared his impressions: "My overall impression of the exhibition was that it was vibrant and forward-thinking. From automation and digital printing to sustainability, this innovation event showcased the rapid changes in the packaging industry. Experiencing cutting-edge technology applications firsthand and observing how companies are rethinking workflows, improving efficiency, and fulfilling their environmental responsibilities was very inspiring. Looking to the future, maintaining flexibility and adaptability in applying new technologies and methods will be key to success." "Thematic Content and Featured Zones

To enhance the interactive experience of the exhibition, Labelexpo Europe 2025 launched a series of new thematic content and community features, such as a convenient official app, dedicated rest and work areas, a Gold Concierge Club, a Pulse seminar zone, and a 5km fun run around Barcelona landmarks before the opening.

In addition, the exhibition was honored to invite several industry authorities to serve as "Labelexpo Ambassadors." These distinguished experts engaged in in-depth discussions with the audience in the Pulse seminar zone through keynote speeches, Q&A sessions, and networking events, exploring cutting-edge topics such as Folding Carton s, flexible packaging, material innovation, sustainability, and artificial intelligence and automation. Furthermore, on the evening of the first day of the exhibition, at the Festa celebration held in Barcelona, ​​the inaugural "Label & Label Global Awards Ceremony" was held, highly recognizing and honoring the outstanding achievements of the label industry.

Regarding sustainability, Labelexpo Europe..." Labelexpo Europe 2025 further enhanced its sustainability credentials and commitment by implementing the "Better Booth Program" and establishing an exclusive partnership with DMP. This program encourages exhibitors to use recyclable materials to build their booths, while DMP is dedicated to recycling waste generated at the event and transforming it into usable materials.

Andrew Galloway, Director of Labelexpo Europe 2025, stated, "Our vision for Labelexpo Europe 2025 goes beyond the exhibition itself-we are committed to creating a more immersive and valuable experience for our industry colleagues. These initiatives reflect our commitment to the label, packaging, and printing industry not just to running a successful exhibition, but to creating a comprehensive industry event that generates value at every stage." This year, Labelexpo, the global label printing exhibition series, announced a major brand upgrade for all its events. The first exhibition to be held under the "LOUPE" name will be LOUPE Americas, held from September 15-17, 2026 at the Donald Stephens Convention Center in Chicago, USA; followed by LOUPE India, held from October 29-November 1, 2026 at the Noida Expo Centre in Delhi, India; and then LOUPE South China, held from December 2-4, 2026 at Halls 10 and 12 of the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an New Hall).

The LOUPE series will continue to focus on the label industry while adapting to the industry's expansion and diversification into flexible packaging and inline folding cartons over the past decade.

Jade Grace, Managing Director of Labelexpo, summarized: "This rebranding decision was made after two years of in-depth discussions with partners, industry associations, and key clients." Over the past decade, we've witnessed in-line and digital flexible packaging printing gradually become the core of Labelexpo. Today, in-line, digital, and hybrid printing technologies are reshaping the key packaging printing sector of folding cartons, and we see a similar trend emerging in this market. However, I want to emphasize that label printing remains our core business segment, the heart of the future LOUPE series of exhibitions, and we look forward to continuing to support the industry's sustainable development. The next European exhibition will be held in Barcelona from October 5-8, 2027, and will officially debut as "LOUPE Europe 2027".