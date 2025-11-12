How To Select The Ideal LED Display Panel: The Ultimate Buyer's Guide
|
Pixel Pitch
|
Best Usage Scenario
|
P0.9-P1.5
|
Broadcast studios, luxury retail (0.5-3m viewing)
|
P2.5-P3.9
|
Corporate lobbies, control rooms (3-10m)
|
P4-P6
|
Stadiums, outdoor signage (10-30m)
|
P8-P10
|
Highway billboards (30m+)
Indoor: 800-1,500 nits (adjustable for ambient light)
Semi-outdoor: 2,500-4,000 nits
Full sunlight: 5,000-10,000+ nits
Environmental Durability
✔ IP65-rated for outdoor Led Screen Cabinet s
✔ Anti-glare coating for high-ambient-light areas
✔ Temperature-controlled for extreme climates
Installation TypeFixed install: Rigid panels with heavy-duty frames
. Rental: Lightweight magnesium alloy LED panels
. Curved: Flexible modules with magnetic connections
Content Management Needs
Basic: Standalone media players
Advanced: Cloud-controlled LED signage networks
Interactive: Touch integration, AR compatibility
Industry-Specific Recommendations
◉ Retail & Hospitality
Fine pitch (P1.2-P2.5) for close viewing
High color accuracy (ΔE<3) for brand consistency
◉ Sports Venues
High refresh rate (>3840Hz) for slow-motion replays
Modular design for quick repairs
◉ Corporate Spaces
Seamless video walls with narrow bezels
Low power consumption models
Legal Disclaimer:
