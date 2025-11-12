Oday X North Glass Shines At BAU2025 Munich Building Materials Exhibition

From January 13 to 17, 2025, the annual feast of the construction industry - BAU 2025 Munich Exhibition in Germany will be grandly opened! On this world's top stage, Oday's ultra-narrow doors and windows join hands with North Glass to show the charm of Chinese doors and windows to the world with "Chinese design, Chinese smart manufacturing" as the core!Oday's ultra-narrow doors and windows and North Glass jointly appeared at the exhibition, bringing a breakthrough innovative product - curved narrow edge sliding door.

The visible width of the door is only 21 mm, which cleverly combines the soft lines of North Glass curved glass. The bottom pulley system flexibly follows the curved trajectory; the glass, aluminum, and tracks in the fan direction are all finely bent to form a unique three-dimensional curved surface structure.

When this arc-shaped narrow edge sliding door is used in a home environment, it can minimize the visual proportion of the door and window frame, so that your vision can be maximized. Such a design not only makes the home space appear more spacious and bright, but also improves the overall living comfort and aesthetic experience.

ODAY - Focus on creating minimalist building Facade System Solutions









































