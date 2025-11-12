Yunis Telematics Eco-System Solution For Fleet Management

MENAFN - GetNews) Yunis Unveils Groundbreaking End-to-End Telematics Ecosystem, Delivering Unprecedented Fleet Management Intelligence

Comprehensive Hardware and Software Solution Empowers Diverse Fleets with Advanced Connectivity, Sensor Data, and Real-Time Analytics

Yunis, a leading innovator in automotive telematics and fleet management solutions, recently announced the official launch of its revolutionary, all-encompassing Telematics Ecosystem. This industry-defining platform represents a monumental leap forward, providing a seamless, end-to-end solution that integrates a full suite of hardware-including dash cams, GPS trackers, MDVR s, and specialized sensors-with a powerful, unified software platform. Designed for scalability and resilience, the ecosystem notably features integrated LoRa connectivity across all products, ensuring reliable data transmission even in remote or challenging environments.

This holistic approach eliminates the fragmentation often faced by fleet operators who source hardware and software from different vendors. Yunis's ecosystem delivers a single, cohesive source of truth for fleet operations, from vehicle tracking and driver behavior to specialized condition monitoring, making it the most versatile and comprehensive solution on the market for bus, logistics trucks, mining trucks, oil & gas tanker, trailer, and taxi.







A Fully Integrated Hardware and Software Universe

The strength of the new ecosystem lies in its deep integration between robust hardware and intelligent software, working in concert to provide actionable insights.

The Hardware Foundation: Beyond Basic TelematicsThe ecosystem is built upon a foundation of Yunis's proven and versatile hardware portfolio, all now enhanced with LoRa capability:

Dash Cams & MDVRs: Advanced video telematics units that provide critical visual evidence, promote safer driving habits through AI-driven alerts (like forward collision and lane departure warnings), and protect drivers from false claims.

GPS Trackers: High-precision location devices offering real-time and historical tracking, geofencing, and detailed reporting on vehicle utilization and routes.

Specialized Sensors: The ecosystem's intelligence is significantly expanded with a range of sensors that transform standard vehicles into data-rich assets:

Fuel Sensors: Precisely monitor fuel levels in real-time, detect and alert on unauthorized fuel siphoning or theft, and optimize refueling strategies.







Temperature & Humidity Sensors: Essential for cold chain logistics, ensuring perishable goods and sensitive pharmaceuticals are maintained within strict climate parameters.







Door Sensors: Monitor the open/close status of car doors and hatches, providing security alerts and verifying loading/unloading protocols.

RFID Systems: Enable advanced driver identification, control access to vehicles, and automate check-in/check-out processes for tools and cargo.







The Software Brain: Centralized Command and ControlThe hardware-generated data is given purpose and power through a unified software suite:

Central Management Platform: Yunis monitoring system is a user-friendly and comprehensive tracking software that offers Real-time Tracking, Multi-channel Video Streaming, Video Playback, Video and Route Playback, History Trajectory, AI Reports, AI events alerts, Air-Command, Driver Identification, Fuel Management features. Enhance your fleet management efficiently.

Configuration Tool: Simplifies the setup and management of all hardware devices from a single interface, drastically reducing installation time and IT overhead.

FOTA WEB (Firmware Over-The-Air): Ensures that the entire hardware fleet remains at peak performance and security. The company can deploy feature updates, bug fixes, and security patches seamlessly and remotely to all devices in the field, without any physical intervention required.

The LoRa Advantage: Connectivity Beyond Cellular

A cornerstone of this ecosystem is the native integration of LoRa (Long Range) technology across all hardware products. While cellular (4G/5G) is excellent for high-bandwidth data like live video, it can be unreliable, expensive, or entirely unavailable in remote mining sites, underground facilities, or vast rural areas where many fleets operate.

LoRa complements cellular connectivity by providing a low-power, long-range, and cost-effective network for transmitting critical sensor data and GPS coordinates. This ensures that vital information-such as a temperature spike in a refrigerated trailer, a door breach, or the location of a mining truck-is never lost, guaranteeing continuous operational awareness and asset protection.

Tailored Solutions for Every Fleet Vertical

The flexibility and comprehensiveness of the Yunis ecosystem make it uniquely suited to address the specific challenges of various industries:

School Buses & Public Transport: Enhance child safety with real-time location tracking for parents, monitor driver behavior, and ensure adherence to routes and schedules.

Logistics & Delivery Trucks: Optimize routes for fuel efficiency, monitor delivery integrity with door sensors, and protect cargo and drivers with AI-powered dash cams.

Mining & Oil & Gas Tankers: Operate effectively in cellular dead zones with LoRa connectivity. Monitor hazardous environments, track high-value assets, and ensure strict safety compliance.

Trailers: Gain visibility into unpowered assets, monitor location and security (door openings) even when disconnected from the tractor unit.

Taxis: Improve driver safety, resolve passenger disputes with video evidence, and optimize fleet deployment based on real-time demand data.

Semi Trucks: Maximize profitability for long-haul operations with detailed tracking of hours-of-service (HOS), monitoring of idling time and fuel consumption, and enhancing driver safety through advanced video telematics on the open road.