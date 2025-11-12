Vilva.Ai Launches To End“Scattered Research” Chaos For Founders And Product Managers

MENAFN - GetNews) Vilva is a new AI-powered knowledge platform that aims to eliminate cognitive overload, information fragmentation, and the synthesis gap for deep thinkers.

Vilva, an AI-native knowledge platform, officially launches today with a bold mission: to end the chaos of“scattered research” that plagues founders, product managers, and engineers working in tightly knit teams. Designed as a dynamic second brain for deep knowledge workers, Vilva integrates the flexibility of visual whiteboarding with the depth of an interconnected knowledge graph, creating the first truly AI-powered visual canvas for organizing, connecting, and acting on complex ideas.

At its core, Vilva solves one of the most pervasive problems of modern work: information fragmentation. Critical data, ideas, and insights are often buried across disconnected documents, Slack threads, Notion pages, and endless browser tabs, forcing professionals to waste hours each day just trying to locate what they already know. Studies estimate that high-value workers lose an average of 3.6 hours daily simply searching for information. Vilva eliminates this waste by unifying all research, notes, and plans into one fluid, intelligent workspace.

“As a founder and engineer, I was my own first user. I'm a serial browser tab hogger, and my research was scattered across 300+ tabs, disconnected notes, and endless AI chats,” said Shruti Saagar, Founder of Vilva.“I tried every tool-Obsidian, Notion, you name it, the moment I needed a single 'perspectivised view' to see how all the pieces connected, I was on my own. Vilva was born from that personal frustration. We're not just another note app; we're an intelligent, living, visual workspace that organizes your chaos and finds the 'hidden connections' for you.”

Saagar, a two-time founder and former Senior Software Engineer at Tesla and Zynga, created Vilva out of frustration with existing tools that either lacked structure or depth. Traditional documents like Notion and Google Docs are too linear, while static whiteboards like Miro or FigJam, though great for brainstorming, fall short in managing the multi-layered complexity of real knowledge work. Vilva bridges that gap.

From Cognitive Overload to Clarity

The modern knowledge worker faces cognitive overload, a state of mental fatigue caused by the constant juggling of information across multiple platforms. Vilva directly combats this through its AI-powered infinite canvas, allowing users to visually map their thoughts, link related ideas, and retain full context at every level of zoom. Each node in the workspace can store detailed notes, embedded files, links, and even its own nested sub-map, enabling a seamless transition between big-picture strategy and granular execution.

This fluid structure empowers founders, researchers, and engineers to move effortlessly from ideation to decision-making, closing what Saagar calls the“synthesis gap”; the chasm between having information and understanding it.

“In the era of AI, context awareness is the new gold mine,” Saagar explained.“Understanding the interconnectedness of things is imperative in a fragmented world. Vilva helps people regain control of their digital lives by restoring that missing perspective.”

AI Whiteboarding Reinvented

Unlike AI chat tools or text-centric note apps, Vilva blends intelligence and visualization in a single interface. Users can organize, query, and discover their data with the same ease they brainstorm ideas. The system doesn't just store knowledge; it interprets it.



AI-Powered Creativity: Vilva's AI Agent mode extends and constructs a personalized knowledge graph, evolving dynamically based on each user's prompts and thought process. The AI chat interface provides insights much like ChatGPT, but directly from where the user's knowledge resides.

Visual Organization: Users can cluster, organize and visualize how one idea flows into another, forming a traceable map of thought or project progression and breakdown. Unified Knowledge Graph: Each piece of data exists as part of a larger context, transforming knowledge management from a linear process into a multidimensional experience.

These features make Vilva not just a productivity tool but a thinking environment, one that allows innovators to externalize their cognition and see relationships that would otherwise be lost in the digital noise. Vilva provides Gemini, OpenAI and Claude models for the user to choose and operate within the workspaces or as a normal chat assistant.

The Philosophy Behind Vilva

The startup's mission extends beyond organizing data; it's about“perspectivising” knowledge work, giving humans the tools to perceive their ideas as part of a living, connected system.

“We didn't start with a tool or technology; we started with a core problem: Design first. You can refactor code, but you can't refactor vision,” Saagar explained.“Vilva was built from that first principle - to help people see their work as a living, connected system. We aren't just helping you organize notes; we're helping you think clearer, work faster, and innovate with intention.”

The Future is Connected

With its public launch, Vilva invites founders, engineers, and researchers to experience a new era of knowledge work, one where clarity replaces chaos and context replaces confusion. The company envisions building an entire ecosystem of AI tools that give users total control over their information landscape, from capturing and connecting ideas to transforming them into executable strategies.

Vilva is now live at , offering early access to individuals and teams seeking to transform the way they think, create, and organize.

Here is a video of the tool in action:

For more information, visit or follow Shruti Saagar on X at .

About Vilva

Founded by Shruti Saagar, a former Tesla and Zynga engineer, Vilva is an AI SaaS startup revolutionizing the way humans interact with knowledge. Built as an AI-powered visual canvas and dynamic second brain, Vilva helps founders, researchers, and engineers combat cognitive overload and information fragmentation by turning scattered data into clear, connected insights.

For the latest updates, follow Vilva on LinkedIn: