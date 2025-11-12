403
Robust Demand & New Launches Propel Sri Lotus Developers' Strong Q2 FY26 Results
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 12, 2025: Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited announced a strong operational and financial performance for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, driven by sustained demand in Mumbai's premium redevelopment market and a robust project pipeline.
For Q2 FY26, the company reported total revenue of INR 176 crore, up 44% year-on-year, with EBITDA of INR 50 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of INR 46 crore. Pre-sales surged 126% YoY to INR 257 crore, while collections grew 16% to INR 106 crore, reflecting healthy cash flow and execution progress. For the first half of FY26, revenue stood at INR 237 crore, EBITDA at INR 80 crore, and PAT at INR 72 crore, supported by pre-sales of INR 319 crore, up 50% over the previous year. The company maintained a net cash position of INR 851 crore as of September 2025, underscoring its balance-sheet strength.
Commenting on the results, Anand K Pandit, Chairman & Managing Director, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited, said: â€œLotus Developers delivered a strong performance in Q2 FY26, driven by robust pre-sales and healthy collections. Our new launches have received an exceptional response, reaffirming the trust customers place in the Lotus brand. With a strong pipeline, a net cash position of INR 851 crore and sustained demand for premium redevelopment, we remain confident of achieving our guidance of INR 1,100-1,300 crore in pre-sales and 30-35% PAT growth for FY26."
During the period, the company launched two landmark developments, The Arcadian in Juhu and Amalfi in Versova, both witnessing strong customer traction with a combined estimated GDV of around INR 1,000 crore. Looking ahead, four additional projects, Project Varun (Bandra), Lotus Aquaria (Prabhadevi), Lotus Celestial (Versova), and Lotus Trident (Andheri West), are slated for launch in the second half of FY26.
In H1 FY26, six new projects were added to the portfolio, including Lotus Portofino (Versova), Lotus Sky Plaza (Oshiwara), and Lotus Odyssey (Bandra). The company's ongoing and upcoming developments now represent a combined gross development value of INR 13,000-INR 14,000 crore, positioning Sri Lotus Developers among Mumbai's leading luxury and ultra-luxury real estate players.
About Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited
Incorporated in 2015 (formerly AKP Holdings Limited), Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Ltd. is a Mumbai-based real estate developer specializing in luxury and ultra-luxury residential and premium commercial projects, with a strong focus on redevelopment in the western suburbs of Mumbai. The company has completed 4 projects aggregating over 4.2 lakh sq. ft. of carpet area, with 6 ongoing and 12 upcoming developments covering ~27.6 lakh sq. ft. of carpet area and ~20.5 lakh sq. ft. of saleable area.
With a strong presence in Juhu and Andheri West and the company plans to expand into South and Central Mumbai, Bandra, and Versova. Lotus Developers manages end-to end execution - from design and construction to sales and customer engagement - ensuring consistent quality, superior materials, and customer satisfaction. Guided by its philosophy of creating inclusive and high-quality living spaces, the company is shaping some of the most coveted addresses in Mumbai's real estate landscape
Company:-Concept PR
User:- Vidya Shinde
Email:[email protected]
