Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Kuwait Chief Of Staff Examines The Troops, Urges Readiness


2025-11-12 03:05:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA)-- Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Shuraian on Wednesday advised the troops to maintain highest levels of readiness to carry out the missions effectively.
Lieut. Gen. Al-Shuraiaan, who was speaking as he inspected Saleh Almohammad Mechanized Bridge/94, affirmed necessity to pursue training, habilitation programs and maintain the highest level of preparedness to carry out the missions effectively.
He expressed satisfaction at the advanced level of the troops with respect of performance, order and discipline. (end)
