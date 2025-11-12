403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, Kazakhstan Sign Declaration On Strategic Alliance - Kremlin
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Russia and Kazakhstan have signed a declaration to form "a strategic alliance" that encompasses multiple deals to enhance bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, hailing the agreement as a new era in Eurasia relations.
President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, after talks in Moscow over matters of mutual concern, signed a declaration to forge a "strategic alliance" aiming to propel bilateral relations to greater levels, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Citing Astana as among Moscow's most trusted trade partners, Putin said that bilateral cooperation has expanded to cover vital fields running the gamut from energy and rare mineral resources to space, while Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom is looking to expand supply lines to Kazakhstan, he added.
Hailing Moscow's growing clout on the international stage, the Kazakh president said that Russia remains Astana's most prominent trade and investment partner, citing the new declaration as a testament to mutual trust and the "depth" of cooperation.
The declaration also proves that relations between Russia and Kazakhstan remain on an upward trajectory, while it will be instrumental in starting a new chapter of bilateral cooperation, the statement underlined. (end)
dan
President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, after talks in Moscow over matters of mutual concern, signed a declaration to forge a "strategic alliance" aiming to propel bilateral relations to greater levels, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Citing Astana as among Moscow's most trusted trade partners, Putin said that bilateral cooperation has expanded to cover vital fields running the gamut from energy and rare mineral resources to space, while Russia's largest natural gas producer Gazprom is looking to expand supply lines to Kazakhstan, he added.
Hailing Moscow's growing clout on the international stage, the Kazakh president said that Russia remains Astana's most prominent trade and investment partner, citing the new declaration as a testament to mutual trust and the "depth" of cooperation.
The declaration also proves that relations between Russia and Kazakhstan remain on an upward trajectory, while it will be instrumental in starting a new chapter of bilateral cooperation, the statement underlined. (end)
dan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment