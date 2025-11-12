Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Affirms Support For UN Efforts To Maintain Int'l Peace, Security


2025-11-12 03:05:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has stressed its unwavering backing to the UN efforts in boosting and preserving international peace and security.
Delivering Kuwait's speech before the UN Fourth Committee themed "Comprehensive review of the whole question of peacekeeping operations", Diplomatic Attachأ© Jana Al-Dufairi expressed her country's appreciation to the UN missions' efforts to preserve peace.
Al-Dufairi referred to Kuwait's commitments to pushing ahead efforts through hosting the UN mission to monitor the Kuwait-Iraq border over 12 years, until 2003.
She noted that the step showed deep belief in the role of peacekeeping troops as an effective preventive tool that helps countries transit from armed conflicts to sustainable peace.
Al-Dufairi also renewed Kuwait's supportive stance to the 80th initiative of the UN, taking into consideration securing enough funding, developing technical potential, raising training and rehabilitation levels.
In addition, the Kuwaiti attachأ© affirmed the extraordinary session of the Arab Summit held in March calling for deploying international peacekeeping troops in the occupied Palestinian territories and the West Bank, upon a UN resolution.
Al-Dufairi expressed Kuwait's condemnation of ongoing Israeli occupation attacks launched on southern Lebanon, terming them as a clear violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and the international legitimacy resolutions topped with the UN Resolution No. 1701. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

