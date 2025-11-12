403
Lebanese President: Logic Of Force No Longer Useful
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun affirmed on Wednesday that "the logic of force is no longer useful and we must resort to the power of logic" indicating that the government has not received any response from Israel on his recent declaration of favoring negotiations to liberate the territories.
Aoun, during a reception of a delegation representing the Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate at the presidential palace, affirmed, "Lebanon rejects the logic of war that has brought catastrophes to the region," indicating that "the current general trends tilts toward regional settlements that require the adoption of diplomacy as an avenue for resolving strifes."
"The decision to go to war or hold negotiations is a sovereign issue determined exclusively by the Lebanese government," he said, criticizing some local political forces that favor internal time-wasting conflicts.
Aoun expressed hope that a new US ambassador to Lebanon was expected to arrive in the country soon with an Israeli reply to his "negotiations' proposal."
He described as positive the latest meeting between US President Donald Trump and the Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa in Washington. Lifting US sanctions on Syria will impact positively on Lebanon, the president said. (end)
