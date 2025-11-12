403
Anti-Terrorism Islamic Coalition Ratifies Cooperation Memo With UK
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) on Wednesday ratified at its headquarters in the Saudi capital a memorandum of mutual cooperation with the United Kingdom, aimed at beefing up cooperation against terrorism.
The IMCTC said in a statement that the memo deals with combating terrorism and radicalism, particularly in the realms of intelligence, media, funding and military action.
The coalition was represented at the signing ceremony by the Secretary General Major General Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi while the British side was represented by the Defence Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa (DSAME), Vice Admiral Edward Ahlgren.
The 41-member intergovernmental military alliance of countries from the Muslim world had been formed to combat terrorism and violent extremism.
Initiated by Saudi Arabia in 2015, it aims to coordinate efforts against groups like ISIS and other terrorist organizations through a unified front, with its joint operations center located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (end)
