403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Camping Season To Kick Off Nov. 15 -- Municipality
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Municipality on Wednesday launched an awareness campaign themed "offenses' free camping" as a prelude to the camping seasons set to begin on November 15.
The municipality said in a press release it would receive applications for booking camping plots and issue permits via its online website as of Saturday.
The spring camping commission has officially set 11 camping sites during the allowed period, expiring on March 15, 2026.
Camping permits will be issued for KD 50 fees and KD 100 insurance via key net payment.
Many Kuwaitis during the winter season establish camps in the desert and undeveloped spots as recreation and retreat from the hustle and bustle of urban livelihood. (end)
tms
The municipality said in a press release it would receive applications for booking camping plots and issue permits via its online website as of Saturday.
The spring camping commission has officially set 11 camping sites during the allowed period, expiring on March 15, 2026.
Camping permits will be issued for KD 50 fees and KD 100 insurance via key net payment.
Many Kuwaitis during the winter season establish camps in the desert and undeveloped spots as recreation and retreat from the hustle and bustle of urban livelihood. (end)
tms
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment