Meredith Marks Launches RÜMORS & NASTINESSTM - A Glamorous New Party Game Packed With Bluffing & Betting - Where Poker Faces Are Everything

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The debut party game from Marks' latest venture – TOGG (The Original Game Girls) – fuses reality TV-level drama, scandalous storytelling, and next-gen party game design

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifestyle entrepreneur and reality TV star Meredith Marks is bringing her signature style and sharp wit to game night with the launch of RÜMORS & NASTINESSTM, the first release from her new entertainment company TOGG (The Original Game Girls), just in time for holiday gift-giving and entertaining.

Part bluffing contest, part gossip-fueled spectacle, RÜMORS & NASTINESS brings Marks' signature glamor to game night. Players spin outrageous tales - think elevator mishaps, bachelorette party disasters, or awkward hookups - while friends bet on whether each scandalous tale is a rumor or the nasty truth. Winners collect“diamonds,” losers take a sip or a shot, and everyone leaves with hilarious memories.

“I wanted to create a company that produces games that give people a reason to come together, share laughter, and create lasting memories. Our debut game captures those unforgettable 'let's play a game' moments from our show and brings them straight into the hands and homes of our fans,” said Marks.

With its blend of luxury aesthetics and outrageous gameplay, RÜMORS & NASTINESS appeals to pop culture fans and party game enthusiasts alike.

“This is just the beginning,” said TOGG Co-Founder Samantha Topping Gellert, a former brand marketing executive and TV producer.“We're developing a full line of games that combine exceptional design with immersive storytelling to reinvent game night. Our goal is simple: bring people together, spark laughter, and create memorable experiences in a world where genuine connection is increasingly rare.”

Available for sale at rumorsandnastiness, this twist on the classic party game“Two Truths and a Lie” ties into Marks' eponymous caviar and jewelry lines by featuring a bag of bling used as currency and two faux caviar tins filled with prompt cards, gossip and betting coasters. Eight“I'm Disengaging” shot glasses are also included along with erasable markers and a one-minute timer.

