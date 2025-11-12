MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PANAMA CITY, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blazpay's AI crypto presal continues to dominate headlines as it achieves a major milestone - an audited, verified, and transparent Phase 3. Ends in Just 3 Days: Investors have a limited window to secure BLAZ tokens at $0.0094 before Phase 4 begins and the price rises to $0.01175. Don't miss this final opportunity to enter early.









The current Phase 3 price stands at $0.0094 per BLAZ token, but the window is closing fast as the next price upgrade to $0.01175 approaches. Investors looking for the next top crypto to invest in are realizing that Blazpay's combination of audit-backed trust and AI innovation positions it as one of the most credible AI crypto presales of the year.

Audited, Verified, and Selling Fast - Confidence at an All-Time High

The completion of Blazpay's audit has turned what was once an ambitious presale into a verified and trusted AI crypto project. The audit, conducted through an independent security partner, ensures that all smart contracts and tokenomics are transparent, fully functional, and resistant to manipulation - a vital reassurance for presale investors seeking long-term value.

As trust spreads, buying momentum has accelerated, with less than 15% of Phase 3 tokens remaining. The transparency provided by Blazpay's audited framework has established it as a rare gem among new AI crypto coins, where investor protection and blockchain compliance come first.





Blazpay's Core Utilities Powering Its Growth

1. AI-Powered Automation

Blazpay's infrastructure integrates artificial intelligence into its core transaction engine. This enables smart trading automation and AI-assisted payment routing, reducing manual execution time while boosting on-chain accuracy. It positions Blazpay as one of the most advanced AI crypto presales offering real technological substance, not mere hype.

2. Unified SDK Integration

Blazpay introduces a developer-focused SDK that enables Web3 builders to connect AI functionality directly into their apps. This feature turns Blazpay into more than a transactional token - it's a scalable platform supporting AI-driven fintech and decentralized tools. This SDK utility is one of the major reasons experts now rank it among the best presale crypto 2025 projects.

3. Multichain Network Expansion

Unlike traditional token launches, Blazpay operates on a multichain infrastructure, providing flexibility and interoperability across major blockchains like Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon. This multi-layer network expansion enhances liquidity and ensures that users and developers can transact without being locked to a single chain.

4. Gamified Referral Rewards

One of Blazpay's most dynamic features is its referral rewards program, which transforms community engagement into real earning potential. Early users earn instant USDT rewards for every referral - a system designed to boost organic growth while rewarding network contribution. This gamified approach creates a self-sustaining ecosystem and is one of the most attractive elements of this crypto presale.

Less Than 15% Tokens Left Before Price Increase

Hurry! Phase 3 Ends in 3 Days: With so few tokens left, the next phase price increase is imminent. Early participation ensures the lowest entry point before the presale moves into Phase 4.

The $1.3 million raised so far proves strong investor conviction, and with the audit verification now complete, the sense of urgency is accelerating. Blazpay's rise from concept to audit-approved presale has transformed it into a standout within the AI crypto presale sector.





Investment Scenario: $3,000 at Current Phase 3 Price

At the current $0.0094 price, a $3,000 investment secures approximately 319,000 BLAZ tokens. Once Phase 4 begins at $0.01175, that same allocation would already be worth around $3,751 - an instant 25% paper gain before listing.

If Blazpay lists near $0.05 in early 2025, the value of those same tokens would reach $15,950. If the bull market drives AI-related crypto projects higher, and Blazpay hits $0.10, then that $3,000 entry could potentially be worth $31,900 - proving why many traders call it a best presale crypto 2025 play.

Blazpay Price Prediction 2025 and Beyond

Blazpay's roadmap highlights a strong growth trajectory that extends well beyond its presale phase. In the short term (post-Phase 4), the project is targeting a price range of $0.012 to $0.018, signaling a potential ROI of 25–40%. Key short-term catalysts include the completion of a full audit, the activation of Phase 4, and forthcoming exchange listing announcements. Looking further into 2025, Blazpay aims for a long-term target between $0.065 and $0.10, driven by SDK adoption, AI-powered integrations, and multichain partnerships designed to expand its ecosystem utility. With its audit confirming transparency and investor confidence rising, Blazpay is increasingly recognized as one of the best AI crypto presales positioned to lead the next cycle of growth-potentially mirroring the early success trajectories of today's top-100 cryptocurrencies.

How to Buy Blazpay

VisitText>Connect your wallet (MetaMask or WalletConnect)Select your purchase token - USDT, ETH, or BNBEnter your investment amount and confirm the transaction

Conclusion – The Audited AI Crypto Presale Everyone Is Talking About

With its audit verified, funds raised crossing $1.3 million, and over 85% of Phase 3 sold, Text>Blazpay stands as one of the most secure and transparent AI crypto presales in today's market. The combination of AI automation, SDK utility, multichain functionality, and referral rewards makes it a complete ecosystem rather than just another token launch.

Phase 4 Starts in 3 Days: Act fast to claim your BLAZ allocation at the current Phase 3 price before the presale moves to the next tier.





About Blazpay

Blazpay is an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem combining conversational AI, multichain payments, SDK-enabled automation, and gamified referral rewards. Built under an audited and verified framework, Blazpay aims to redefine how decentralized systems communicate, trade, and reward users. With $1.3M raised and 85.3% of Phase 3 completed, Blazpay continues to gain recognition as a top crypto to invest in and one of the best AI crypto presales in 2025.

Join the Blazpay Community

Website: Text>

Twitter: Text>@blazpaylabs

Telegram:

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Alan Wright

Email: Text>...

