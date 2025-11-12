Latination's Acclaimed Food-Travel Series“Foodie On The Go” Starring Chiquis Returns For Season Two On November 20

Special Double Episode Premiere Begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with Malibu's Paradise Cove and Los Angeles' Las Changas Restaurants

Chiquis Leans into How Community Drives the Table in New Season

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LatiNation Media, the English-language media studio creating content for bilingual Latinos, is premiering its hit culinary travel series Foodie on the Go on Thursday, November 20, with two back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The series follows three-time GRAMMY-winning singer, entrepreneur, producer, and TV personality Chiquis, as she leans into community, spotlighting local restaurants and chefs transforming their cities.

The series airs on the LATV broadcast network and streams for free on the LatiNation app.

Thursday, November 20 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Episode One: Paradise Cove (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Chiquis visits Paradise Cove, a California icon with a legacy stretching from the Beach Boys to Britney Spears. Welcomed by owner Tim Morris and Chef Pablo, she learns to make the cove's signature Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl, and a refreshing Pineapple Mojito. With the ocean as her backdrop, Chiquis shares stories of food, culture, and resilience as the restaurant reflects on rebuilding after the devastating January firestorm. Paradise Cove has since reopened, reuniting staff, locals, and visitors in celebration of community and comeback.

Episode Two: Las Changas (8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT)

In Sylmar, Chiquis discovers Las Changas, a backyard restaurant - a family-run Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation (MEHKO) - born during the pandemic. Chef Andrea turned her home kitchen into a community lifeline after her restaurant closed, serving up Zacatecas favorites like gorditas and beef huaraches. The name“Las Changas” comes from her childhood in Zacatecas, where she and her sisters, nicknamed for their playful energy, learned to cook with what little they had. Today, her homegrown venture is one of Southern California's most unique culinary gems.

About Foodie on the Go

From local gems and food trucks to five-star kitchens, Chiquis dives into each dish while connecting with the chefs and communities behind them. The series spotlights her love of food, travel, and small businesses across California and Mexico - including San Diego, Malibu, Sylmar, and Tijuana. Produced by LatiNation Media and Busy Bee Productions, Foodie on the Go celebrates culture through flavor, storytelling, and heart.

Foodie on the Go is Executive Produced by Chiquis, Richard Bull, Sebastian Jimenez, and LatiNation Media's Andres Palencia, and Bruno Seros Ulloa, and Flavio Morales. Chiquis' Busy Bee Productions produced the series with LatiNation Media.

ABOUT CHIQUIS

Chiquis is a dynamic force in the entertainment industry - a three-time Latin GRAMMY award-winning artist, 2025 GRAMMY nominee, businesswoman, entrepreneur, author, and media personality. Her series, Foodie on the Go, was a 2025 Imagen Award nominee and is also nominated for a Premios PRODU award.

Chiquis' journey to success is marked by remarkable achievements and a relentless drive to inspire and empower others. In 2024, Chiquis released her fifth studio album, Diamantes, which earned her a third Latin GRAMMY for Best Banda Music Album and a 2025 GRAMMY nomination for Best Música Mexicana Álbum. Beyond music, she hosts her top-rated podcast,“Chiquis and Chill,” and maintains a thriving social media presence, enabling Chiquis to continue connecting with millions of fans worldwide. In 2023, Chiquis expanded her reach by co-founding Busy Bee Productions alongside established industry professionals Sebastian Jimenez and Richard Bull. Committed to creating impactful and inclusive content, the company aims to amplify diverse voices and share authentic stories that resonate with audiences worldwide. Busy Bee Productions' first project was the“Chiquis Sin Filtro” docu-series, which became VIX's #1-rated show in the United States.



About LatiNation Media

Authenticity drives impact at LatiNation - an award-winning, independent media powerhouse built by Latinos, for everyone. Unapologetically bicultural and bilingual, we amplify culture across every screen - linear TV, streaming, social, digital, and FAST/AVOD/CTV. LatiNation's dynamic product lineup includes the independent cable network LATV, LatiNation FAST, the LatiNation+ App, and our in-house production teams. We connect brands to the pulse of the new mainstream, reaching 81% of U.S. Hispanic households across the top 47 DMAs. In our casa, culture isn't just content - it's the fabric of a generation. Consider this your passport to LatiNation.

