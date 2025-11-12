Wilbanks Partners Releases 4Th Quarter 2025 Business Update

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Wilbanks Partners llc, an executive search firm specializing in asset and wealth management, has released its 4th quarter business update on industry recruiting trends. Areas of focus include a requirement for technology skills across all functional roles as a result of firms' working to maximize AI integration, as well as developments in distribution initiatives for private markets firms.

Managing Partner George Wilbanks notes, "Our most recent work in [private markets wealth solutions] is now focused on the defined contribution channel, as private market firms prepare to expand their distribution activities in wealth to qualified plans. The DC channel presents a host of challenges due to complex operational and regulatory interface issues with plan administrators, and the increased scrutiny that fiduciary oversight requires for how these less liquid strategies are integrated into plan investment solutions."

The report also summarizes key takeaways a number of industry events, including conferences hosted by the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives, the Investment Company Institute/Independent Directors Council, Financial Times, the Money Management Institute, the National Association of Corporate Directors, the Association of Asian American Investment Managers, and the Toigo Foundation. Wilbanks also discusses the reframing of the essential business strategy of DEI in terms of inclusivity.

He highlights remarks by Miguel Thomas, CEO of the National Association of Securities Professionals, at the MMI Annual Meeting. Thomas commented,“Inclusion needs to be framed and incorporated as a business driver expanding growth opportunities, and access to a broader pool of talent and skills... There is fear that increasing inclusion and opportunity access is a win/lose that will replace workers...[however,] inclusion and expanded outreach have the potential to increase the value and size of the economic pie, benefiting all workers.”

The report also lists selected recent search work, including President & CEO of a $40 billion RIA, President & CEO of $30 billion ESG Investment Firm, and President & COO of a $5 billion RIA, Board members for $3 bil ESG Private Equity Firm, a $110 billion Global Asset Manager, and a $10 billion mutual fund complex, and Head of Private Markets for a $15 billion public pension fund, among others.

