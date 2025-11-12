Quetzal Therapeutics Appoints Todd Smith As Board Member

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quetzal Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative therapies for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases, today announced the appointment of Todd Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Corium, to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Smith brings more than three decades of leadership experience across the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, with a proven track record of driving business transformation, organizational growth, and operational excellence. Known for his innovative, strategic, and execution-focused approach, he has helped raise more than $1 billion in capital, led 25+ product launches, and executed over 100 business development/M&A deals.

In addition to his current role as CEO of Corium, Mr. Smith has held numerous executive leadership positions, including CEO of Valinor, CEO of Iroko Pharmaceuticals, Zyla Life Sciences, and Assertio Therapeutics, as well as Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Business Development at Horizon Therapeutics and at Tolmar Pharma. Beyond his executive experience, he has also founded more than 10 healthcare companies and currently serves on several boards, including BVI Medical, ApolloCare, and Corium Therapeutics. Mr. Smith holds a B.A. in Political Science from Norwich University.

“Todd is an exceptional leader whose strategic vision and deep operational expertise will be invaluable as Quetzal continues to advance our clinical programs and grow our organization,” said Usman Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Quetzal Therapeutics.“His extensive experience building and leading successful biopharmaceutical companies will help guide Quetzal through its next phase of growth and innovation.”

About Quetzal Therapeutics

Quetzal Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatment for rare diseases including hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product is QTX-2101, a novel paradigm for treating patients with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL). The company plans to initiate Phase III clinical trials by late-2025, with enabling activities ongoing. Quetzal is also developing a pre-clinical asset QTX-2102, an advanced, next-generation antifungal and antiparasitic therapy designed to enhance efficacy while minimizing toxicity. Learn more at quetzaltx.

Media Contact:

...