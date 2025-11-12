UAE: Apparel Group Launches First Residential Project In Dubai

Kora Properties, the real estate development arm of AppCorp Holding - parent company of the Apparel Group - has announced the launch of IL VENTO, a residential project in Dubai Maritime City.

The 40-storey tower will comprise 330 apartments, including 182 one-bedroom, 93 two-bedroom, 51 three-bedroom units, and four penthouses hosting three bedrooms that come with added amenities, including a private swimming pool. The tower will feature three basement levels, a ground-floor lobby, and five podium-level parking floors.

Homes at IL VENTO come with more than 40 facilities and amenities, including a sky pool, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a family entertainment and events hall, a kids' play area, a gym, and a yoga area.

Located about 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport and Dubai Mall, IL VENTO is part of the growing waterfront district being developed into a cruise and tourism hub.

According to Kora Properties, the project is expected to have a 6–10 per cent price appreciation by 2028. The company has announced a payment plan in which buyers can pay 40 per cent during construction and 60 per cent on handover, with mortgage financing available.

Nilesh Ved, Chairman of AppCorp Holding and Kora Properties, said the company aims to extend its legacy into real estate by creating spaces that combine architecture and community living.

Set against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, IL VENTO units offer panoramic views of the sea and the Dubai skyline, with floor-to-ceiling glass facades and open layouts. The community will offer private yacht berths and scenic promenades.

“At Kora Properties, our vision is simple - to create spaces that inspire living. IL VENTO brings together artistry, architecture, and aspiration to redefine what timeless living feels like. Inspired by the spirit of the wind and the calm of the sea, it captures the essence of Dubai - dynamic, elegant, and full of life,” said Ved.