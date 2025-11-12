Prost, Gullit, Leconte Lead Sporting Icons At DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am

A stellar line-up of sporting legends descended on Jumeirah Golf Estates for the DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am, marking the first time in tournament history that spectators were invited to witness the popular curtain-raiser ahead of this week's season finale.

The event attracted stars from across the worlds of Formula One, football, tennis and padel, with four-time Formula One world champion Alain Prost, Dutch football icon Ruud Gullit, and former World No. 5 tennis star Henri Leconte among the headline participants teeing it up alongside DP World Tour professionals.

Prost, who has been a regular on the fairways in recent years, was paired with DP World Tour professional Laurie Canter and spoke enthusiastically about his return to the Earth course.

"I was playing a lot of golf 30 years ago, before stopping completely," said Prost. "But I've got back into the game in the last few years since being invited by DP World to play in the Pro-Am for the first time in 2022. I enjoy it a lot, I played quite badly the first time I played here, but now I'm a lot better. Golf is always nice here – a great atmosphere and ambience."

Gullit, the former AC Milan and Chelsea star who captained the Netherlands to victory at Uefa Euro 1988, played alongside DP World Tour professional Joost Luiten and relished his first Pro-Am appearance at the venue.

"Joost is great, I've known him for a long time, so it's good to see him here," said Gullit, who plays off a handicap of five.

"My first time playing in the Pro-Am here. I've been here a lot of times watching the final day, but now to play it, it's a totally different thing! Are there enough bunkers here? My goodness!

"I played well, I really did. Too many pars, but I made a couple of birdies, so I'm happy with that."

The Pro-Am field also featured former World No. 1 padel player Paquito Navarro, who will compete at Dubai Premier Padel later this week. Through a collaboration with Dubai Premier Padel, guests attending the DP World Tour Championship can enjoy free padel lessons and activations across all four tournament days.

Navarro was joined by cricket star Liam Livingstone, Dubai-based World No. 35 tennis player Alexei Popyrin, and Premier League stalwart James Milner, all of whom brought their competitive edge to the immaculate fairways of the Earth course.