Fleetwood Eyes 'Very Special' First DP World Tour Championship Win

Tommy Fleetwood feels it would be "very special" to cap a memorable year by winning the DP World Tour Championship for the first time in a city he now calls home.

The Dubai resident has come close to winning the season finale in the past, finishing second in 2019 and 2023, but has yet to get his hands on the trophy.

But Englishman Fleetwood comes into this year's edition in sparkling form, having ended his long wait for a first PGA TOUR title at the Tour Championship to capture the FedExCup in August, played a key role in Europe's historic away Ryder Cup victory at Bethpage Black in September and won the DP World India Championship last month.

He also went close at last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship but lost out to Aaron Rai in a tense play-off on Sunday.

The world number four is hoping to go one better this week as he looks to finish a stellar 2025 in style and add another Rolex Series crown to the two he has.

"This is the last event I'm going to play this year. It has been a great year," he said.

"So yeah, this will be an amazing way to finish, for sure. My whole family are here. Lots of familiar faces, a course that I know well, and I live very, very close.

"Again, it would be very special to be on the 18th green having won. I've probably had a couple of chances in this tournament over the years.

"I'd like to do a bit better than that. I'd like to present myself with a few more chances. I can clearly see that image in my head. I know it so well. We'll strive for that and see what we can do.

"I think it's turning into and already is quite an iconic course for us now on the Tour. Nice for me to be in my own bed again."

Fleetwood is looking on the bright side as he reflects on last week's near-miss at Yas Links, where he posted rounds of 64, 66, 67 and 66 to finish the event on 25 under par.

"It was a great tournament, it really, really was. I think there were so many positives for me," he said.

"Again, I feel like I played so well and played so consistently throughout the week. Gave myself chances coming down the stretch. I hit great putts coming down the stretch. Had a go. Yeah, another really, really good week.

"Like I say, it's easy to just feel that disappointment when you come so close. But Aaron was amazing. He totally deserves it.

"And for me, another week, all the positives and now one more week to go in the season now."