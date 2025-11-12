Newjeans Members Haerin, Hyein To Return To Ador After Kpop Group Lose Court Case

After a tumultous period of lawsuits and allegations, it was announced that the two youngest members of the K-pop group NewJeans will be continuing their activities with their label, ADOR.

This comes after the a South Korean court ruled against the members as they tried to break their contracts with their label over "mistreatment" by the agency.

Recommended For You

In February, the members even formed a new group under the name NJZ, before ADOR obtained a court ruling prohibiting members from continuing activities under a new name.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

After the court decision, ADOR reportedly urged the members to resume working with the label, and added that they had already prepared for the release of a new album, according to AFP.

On Wednesday, November 12, the label announced on X that Haerin, 19, and Hyein,17, "have expressed their intent to continue their activities with ADOR," and have decided to uphold the court's ruling. It added that the decision was made after thorough discussions between the members and their families.

"ADOR will do our utmost so that Haerin and Hyein can continue their entertainment activities smoothly. We ask for the fans' warm support and urge everyone to refrain from making unfounded speculations about the members," the announcement said.

The five-member girl group made their debut in 2023 with the hit songs 'Hype Boy' and 'Attention', and became an instant success - both across the world and in South Korea. However, when Hybe (ADOR's parent company) ousted ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin, the members issued an ultimatum calling for her reinstatement. Hybe's refusal led to months of public allegations of mistreatment by the members, followed by lawsuits and injunction requests.

It is not clear whether the older members of NewJeans will return to ADOR.