Govinda Expresses Happiness As Dharmendra Gets Discharged From Hospital

Bollywood actor Govinda expressed happiness after learning that veteran actor Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday morning and is now recovering at home.

Govinda said that when he recently visited Dharmendra in the hospital, it brought back memories of the craze and excitement audiences used to have whenever his films released in theatres, especially during his peak.

Recommended For You

"...We've all been such big fans of his work. He's done so many incredible films. What a charming, youthful, and magnetic personality he has! He truly stands as an icon among Punjabis," he said.

Dharmendra was discharged at 7:30 am on Wednesday.

"His family is taking care of him at their residence. Pray that his treatment, management and recovery continue," Dr Pratik Samdani told ANI.

Earlier in the day, a statement was released on behalf of the team of Dharmendra's elder son, Sunny Deol.

The statement read, "...We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time."

It added, "We appreciate everyone's love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

Director Guddu Dhanoa, who visited the actor, also shared a brief update, saying, "He (Dharmendra) is improving. He is well now."

On the work front, Dharmendra is set to appear in the upcoming film Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, starring Agastya Nanda in the lead role.