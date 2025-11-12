Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Baithak': A Soulful Evening Of Sufi Music, Poetry, And Connection Returns To Dubai

2025-11-12 02:24:38
Dubai's cultural calendar is set for a soulful addition as Baithak by Akanksha Grover - A Showoff Entertainment Concept, brings its next intimate mehfil to life at Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan, Airport Road. The experience, happening this season, celebrates the rich traditions of Sufi music, ghazals, and poetry - offering an evening that's less of a concert and more of a collective journey through melody and meaning.

Each edition of Baithak is uniquely curated, blending voices, verses, and compositions that aim to touch the heart. Guests are invited to listen, sing along, or simply lose themselves in an atmosphere designed to soothe and connect. True to its name, the event reimagines the spirit of a traditional Indian baithak - a gathering where music flows freely and emotions find harmony.

Adding to its charm is the seating concept: guests can choose between diwan-style ground seating close to the stage or comfortable chairs further back, creating a relaxed, home-like environment.

Event Details:

  • Venue: Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan, Airport Road, Dubai

  • Gates Open: 7pm | Showtime: 9pm – 11pm

  • Tickets: Dh150 (General Entry)

  • Parking: Complimentary self-parking

  • Dress Code: Comfortable or traditional attire encouraged

With its mix of music, poetry, and heartfelt storytelling, Baithak offers a rare space for Dubai's true music lovers, one where every song is a feeling shared, and every guest becomes part of a growing family of souls healing through sound.

Khaleej Times

