'Once Upon A Time In Dubai': The UAE's First Original Musical Premieres This December

Dubai is stepping into the global spotlight once again - this time, under the theatre lights. Once Upon a Time in Dubai, a groundbreaking new musical, is set to premiere on December 20, 2025, at The Agenda in Dubai Media City. Produced in collaboration with Universal Music MENA, the production marks a historic moment as the UAE's first originally produced musical, blending the city's multicultural pulse with universal themes of love, ambition, and self-discovery.

The story follows Sophia, a passionate performer who leaves behind her past to chase her dreams in Dubai - a city where aspirations meet opportunity. When her ex-boyfriend Will arrives determined to win her back, he's confronted by ambition, misunderstanding, and manipulation that test both love and loyalty. As tensions rise, Kym, a visionary director, helps the group find redemption through an awe-inspiring stage performance that becomes the heart of the musical's emotional crescendo.

With an original soundtrack that fuses Middle Eastern melodies and contemporary rhythms, the production mirrors Dubai's vibrant creative energy and cultural diversity. Expect over two hours of music, dance, and storytelling - a sensory celebration of a city where dreams are made real.

Once Upon a Time in Dubai runs at The Agenda from December 20, 2025. Tickets are available now via Fever.