Jordan's Top Military Chief, NATO Official Explore Joint Military Coordination
Amman: Jordanian Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Ahmed Al Hunaiti, met in Amman on Wednesday with Director General of the NATO International Military Staff (DGIMS), Lieutenant General Remigijus Baltrenas, to discuss aspects of cooperation and joint military coordination.
Both sides also addressed avenues for strengthening the partnership between the Jordanian Armed Forces and NATO in the areas of training and exchange of expertise, in a manner that contributes to achieving regional security and stability.
