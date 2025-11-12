Algerian Embassy Marks 71St Revolution Anniversary

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Algerian embassy in Doha has marked the 71st anniversary of the outbreak of the glorious November 1, 1954 revolution.Addressing the ceremony on the occasion, ambassador Saleh Attia said his country is commemorating this year under the slogan“A Message to Generations.”The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa al-Hassan al-Mohannadi, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Her Excellency Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad, Minister of State for International Co-operation, His Excellency Ambassador Ibrahim Yousef Abdullah Fakhro, Director of the Protocol Department, HE Ambassador Nayef Abdullah al-Siddiqi al-Emadi, director of the Arab Affairs Department, Ambassador Ali Ibrahim Ahmed, ambassador of Eritrea and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps.Ambassador Attia said:“This cherished anniversary, is considered a shining and honourable milestone in Algeria's history, and is a true testament to the greatness, patience, and unwavering resistance of the Algerian people against all forms of oppression, subjugation, genocide, and tyranny throughout 132 years of occupation. During this time, they made immense sacrifices, with over one and a half million martyrs who wrote the greatest epics of heroism and sacrifice in the pursuit of freedom, liberation, full independence, and the restoration of national sovereignty.He added:“I would also like to take this opportunity to reiterate and commend the glorious chapters of shared history that unite the brotherly Algerian and Qatari peoples, a history always founded on brotherhood, solidarity, and mutual support. I take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks, appreciation, and gratitude to His Highness the Father Amir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, for his noble and courageous stance, despite his young age at the time. He was a supporter of the Algerian Revolution during his school years, tirelessly collecting donations from his peers and mobilising support for the cause. His Highness was honoured with the Medal of the Glorious Algerian Revolution.blade-->

From left: HE Ambassador Ibrahim Yousef Abdullah Fakhro, HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad, HE Ambassador Saleh Attia and HE Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa al-Hassan al-Mohannadi take part in the cake-cutting ceremony.

"Loyalty to the sacrifices of our righteous martyrs and our valiant and good mujahideen has been and will remain the main motivation for strengthening the path of building a sovereign and strong Algerian state, and the basic incentive for the growth and progress that our country is witnessing on all fronts and at various levels, in implementation of the programme of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, as efforts continue on the path of achieving sustainable development and investment in human resources and vital sectors such as education, health and housing, as the Algerian state pays great attention to its citizens, through allocating every year a huge budget for social transfers, which was estimated in 2025 at about $43bn.”The relations between Algeria and Qatar are deeply rooted and distinguished by their history, characterised by cordiality, respect, and continuous consultation, and witnessing ongoing development at all levels. This is evidenced by the numerous reciprocal visits of President Tebboune, and His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, clearly demonstrating their will and determination to elevate these distinguished bilateral relations to the highest levels of strategic co-operation.In this context, the ambassador commended the momentum and dynamism of the political relations between the two brotherly countries and the continuous development reflected in the numerous official visits exchanged by the two leaders in recent years, in anticipation of the sixth session of the Algerian-Qatari High Joint Committee in the coming months embassy anniversary Saleh Attia