New Report Reveals Brazilians Face 252 Scam Encounters Annually Despite High Confidence In Spotting Fraud

State of Scams in Brazil

Part of a landmark global study covering 42 markets and interviewing 46,000 people worldwide, the Brazilian findings from 1,000 adults paint a troubling picture of daily vulnerability. Brazilians encounter scams on average once every day and a half - totaling 252 encounters per person annually. These encounters occur most frequently through phone calls (65%), text messages (55%), and email (55%), with shopping scams emerging as the most common type of fraud.

"Scams have become part of everyday life in Brazil. The fact that most people feel confident spotting scams, yet continue to fall for them, shows how sophisticated and convincing these schemes have become," said Renata Salvini, GASA Chapter Director Brazil. "Education, prevention, collaboration, and accountability must go hand in hand if we want to stop this cycle."

The Human Cost Beyond Financial Loss

The report reveals that 86% of scam victims felt very or somewhat stressed by their experience, while 59% reported significant or moderate impacts on their mental wellbeing. On average, each victim has been scammed 1.9 times in the past year, demonstrating how repeat victimization compounds both financial and psychological harm.

Despite the prevalence of scams, reporting remains disappointingly low. While just over two-thirds of those exposed have reported an incident, 60% of those who did report said either no action was taken (44%) or they were unsure of the outcome (16%). Among those who never reported, 44% cited the belief that reporting wouldn't make a difference - reflecting a troubling perception that the problem is unmanageable.

Taking Action: Cross-Sector Solutions

In response to these findings, GASA will host a webinar on November 13, 2025, at 11:00 AM (Brasília Time) titled "State of Scams in Brazil: Turning the Tide on Scams." The session will explore concrete strategies and coordinated actions to combat the growing scam epidemic in Brazil, featuring a distinguished panel of experts sharing insights from the legal, technology, and financial sectors.

