​​FTSE 100 Hits Records Despite Budget Fears As Value Rotation Takes Hold​

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Unexpected strength amid fiscal uncertainty

​The FTSE 100 has been trading at record highs, defying expectations that mounting fiscal headwinds and a cautious November Budget would dampen investor enthusiasm.

​This surprising strength comes despite widespread unease over the UK government's next round of fiscal tightening, including potential tax rises designed to close the budget gap.

​Rather than faltering under these pressures, the index has surged, supported by a confluence of global and domestic forces and Bank of England (BoE) rate cut expectations following this week's dismal employment data.

​Unemployment rising to a 4-year high of 5% has reinforced expectations for monetary policy easing, making the UK's blue-chip benchmark an unlikely outperformer.

​Sector composition provides defensive advantages

​One of the key drivers behind the FTSE 100's record performance lies in its sector composition. Unlike the S&P 500, where artificial intelligence (AI) and technology giants dictate market direction, the FTSE is heavily weighted towards energy, mining, banking, and defensive consumer goods.

​These sectors thrive in periods of inflation and commodity strength, providing resilience during economic uncertainty.

​Oil prices have remained resilient, bolstering earnings for heavyweights such as BP and Shell, while gold, spot silver and base metals have rallied significantly.

​UK-listed global consumer staples firms like Unilever, Diageo, and British American Tobacco continue to deliver stable cash flows and dividends that appeal to yield-hungry investors.

​Valuation discount becomes competitive advantage

​Another major factor is valuation. For years, the FTSE 100 traded at a steep discount to global peers, reflecting both Brexit uncertainty and the UK's slower growth profile. That discount has now turned into a virtue.

​With US equities looking stretched and bond yields volatile, international investors have been drawn back to the London market in search of stability, diversification, and income.

​The FTSE's average dividend yield - hovering near 4% - remains one of the most attractive among developed markets, providing compelling income opportunities.

​In contrast, many US growth stocks offer little or no yield, leaving investors vulnerable to valuation compression if interest rates stay higher for longer.

​Currency dynamics support overseas earnings

​The British pound's relative weakness has also played a pivotal role. A softer sterling inflates the overseas earnings of the FTSE's globally diversified constituents, which generate more than two-thirds of their revenue abroad.

​This currency dynamic provides a natural hedge against domestic economic malaise, insulating the index from purely UK-focused challenges.

​Even as the UK government tightens fiscal policy and households brace for higher taxes, large-cap multinationals listed in London continue to benefit from dollar-denominated income streams.

​In this sense, the FTSE's rally reflects not confidence in the British economy per se, but in the global reach of its corporate members.

​Defensive positioning attracts uncertain markets

​Additionally, there is growing recognition that the FTSE 100 offers defensive growth in an uncertain world. With geopolitical tensions high, inflation proving sticky, and global supply chains adjusting, investors have pivoted toward companies with tangible assets.

​The London market, long dismissed as "old economy," suddenly looks well positioned for current market conditions favouring real assets over speculative growth.

​Energy companies are capitalising on energy security concerns, miners on the green transition's demand for critical materials, and banks on higher net interest margins.

​This defensive positioning provides stability that growth-focused markets struggle to match during periods of elevated uncertainty.

S&P 500 concentration creates comparative advantage

​Meanwhile, the S&P 500's dependence on AI optimism and a handful of mega-cap tech stocks has raised questions about concentration risk among investors.

​The top 10 stocks in the S&P 500 now represent approximately 42% of the entire index, 15 percentage points above the 2000 Dot-Com Bubble peak.

​The FTSE's lack of such exposure, once viewed as a structural disadvantage, now insulates it from volatility tied to sentiment swings in the US technology sector.

​While Wall Street remains driven by growth narratives, the FTSE 100's advance is rooted in hard earnings, dividends, and real assets - attributes that appeal to investors seeking resilience over speculation.

​Market rotation from growth to value

​In short, the FTSE 100's record run encapsulates a broader market rotation - from growth to value, from exuberance to discipline, from narrow leadership to broader participation.

​The November Budget may yet test investor patience if taxes rise further or fiscal tightening bites, but for now the UK's premier index is thriving not in spite of its traditional makeup, but because of it.

​In a world where the glamour of AI dominates headlines, the steady cash generation of oil, banks, and consumer giants has reasserted its worth.

​This makes the FTSE 100 a quiet, global outperformer in an age of noisy markets where defensive characteristics have regained appeal.

​FTSE 100, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average year-to-date comparison chartSource: Google Finance ​FTSE 100 technical analysis

​Since financial markets are drawn to round numbers, the FTSE 100 seems to be gunning for the psychological 10,000 mark, now that it has risen to the 9,925 level.

​FTSE 100 daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

​Immediate upside pressure will be maintained while the 4 November low at 9,571.8 underpins on a daily chart closing basis.

​Above the 10,000 region lies the 261.8% Fibonacci extension of the October 2022-to-February 2023 6,707.62-to-8,047.06 advance, projected higher from the 7,206.82 March 2023 low, at 10,713.47. It represents another potential technical upside target.

​FTSE 100 monthly candlestick chart Source: TradingView Investment opportunities in FTSE 100 strength

​For investors looking to capitalise on the FTSE 100's strength or gain exposure to its defensive characteristics, several approaches are available.

​Research the FTSE 100's sector composition, dividend characteristics, and global revenue exposure to understand its defensive appeal and income potential.​Consider how the index's commodity, energy, and banking exposure might continue to provide resilience amid global uncertainty.​Open an account with IG by visiting our website and completing the application process.​Access FTSE 100 exposure through our platform, including index products and individual UK shares.​Consider appropriate diversification and risk management even when investing in defensive assets.

​Share dealing provides direct access to FTSE 100 companies and their attractive dividend yields for long-term investors.

​Spread betting and CFD trading offer flexible approaches for trading FTSE 100 movements.​​

Important to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.