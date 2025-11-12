HOA Tech Meets Finance: HOA Loan Services And HOA Start Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver Integrated Financing And Management Solutions To Homeowners Associations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Alliance Embeds Expert HOA Financing Consultation Directly into Management Software, Streamlining Capital Access for Boards and Property Managers

Asheville, NC, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOA Loan Services, a leading consultant providing unbiased advice for capital project financing for homeowners associations (HOAs) and condo communities, and HOA Start, a condo association and HOA software built by Membershine, today announced a strategic partnership to provide a more streamlined experience for HOA boards and property managers nationwide.

The collaboration will integrate HOA Loan Services' specialized financing expertise into the HOA Start software platform, which is widely used by HOAs for communication, online payments, and membership management. This synergy will empower community leaders to more easily access the capital required for major repairs, renovations, and reserve funding, directly through their existing management ecosystem.

“Our mission at HOA Loan Services is to simplify the complex world of HOA financing, ensuring boards receive unbiased advice and the best rates for their capital projects,” said Larry Kirschner, Partner, HOA Loan Services.“Partnering with HOA Start allows us to embed this crucial service within a system that HOA boards and property managers already rely on daily, making the journey from project idea to funding a reality in the most efficient way possible.”

The partnership is expected to drive greater transparency and efficiency for community associations, providing a unified solution that connects administrative management with vital financial services.

“HOA Start is committed to helping HOA boards get out of Excel, eliminate paper processes, and streamline communication, financials, and workflow management,” commented Clayton Thompson, CEO, Membershine.“By partnering with HOA Loan Services, we are dramatically enhancing our financial toolset. Our clients can now manage their members, communications, and finances, and seamlessly secure expert-vetted loans for major community enhancements - all from a single, trusted platform.”

The integrated offering is available immediately to all new and existing HOA clients of HOA Start and HOA Loan Services.

About HOA Loan Services

HOA Loan Services specializes in providing hassle-free, unbiased consulting services with a focus on financing solutions for homeowners associations and condo communities nationwide. With decades of banking experience, the firm acts as a dedicated financial partner, advocating for boards and property managers to secure the best possible loan options for capital improvements, special assessments, and reserve funding.

Learn more: hoaloanservices

About HOA Start (by Membershine)

Membershine, LLC specializes in membership management through an all-in-one SaaS platform, catering to homeowners associations, non-profits, clubs, and professional organizations. HOA Start is the leading HOA software platform for self-managed HOA boards focused on modernizing their practices and improving their community experience. Offering everything from an administrative dashboard for more effective board management to a mobile app that enhances the homeowner experience, HOA Start is committed to helping homeowners reclaim their HOA from chaos.

Learn more: |

Contact Information:

HOA Loan Services: Larry Kirschner – Partner - ... (239) 304-6180

HOA Start (by Membershine): Clayton Thompson – CEO - ... (317) 626-9200